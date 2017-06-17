Hendersonville police arrest 4 wanted in armed carjacking

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have arrested four people accused of carjacking a man outside his Hendersonville home earlier this month.

The victim was carjacked at gunpoint on Chipwood Drive as he returned home from work around 1 a.m. on June 7.

MORE: Rash of crime in Hendersonville prompts urgent response from mayor, police

The victim told Hendersonville police four suspects approached him and took his car and cell phone.

The stolen car was later spotted by police on White’s Creek Pike in Nashville.

Hendersonville police believe the same four suspects had been driving another stolen Toyota before the carjacking.

The 2010 Toyota Carolla was reported stolen from Nashville on May 31 and was found abandoned on Molly Walton Drive shortly before the carjacking.

Hendersonville police will hold a press conference on the arrests Saturday at 9 a.m.