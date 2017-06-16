Titans veterans key to rookie success during off season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday at the end of mini-camp, Titans head coach Mike Mularkey said he couldn’t really tell the difference between the rookies and the veterans during this year’s off season workouts.

If you ask any Titans player in the locker room that same question, they all will echo their head coach and give the new guys a lot of credit for following the veteran lead.

Defensive back Brice McCain said, “Boynkins, Adoree they just, right now they listen, they take the advice they get and they show it on the field.”

While the rookies have been absorbing what it takes to be in the NFL, the veterans have been a big part of why this team as Mularkey put it is “ahead” of where they were a year ago.

The older players are coaching, teaching and adapting the rookies to a new playbook and it’s been the key to success before the Titans begin training camp.

“I give credit to the veteran’s on this team of getting these guys up, we have a lot of guys at our positions that have helped these rookies get up in the installations,” Mularkey said.

“I think they [veterans] do a great job of getting us ready and getting our confidence up and just going out there and making plays so you feed off their energy and coming in it’s all about competing and that’s what we want to do… they do a great job of helping us get ready,” Rookie cornerback Adoree Jackson said.

The Titans report to training camp at the end of July.