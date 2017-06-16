Search continues for ‘dangerous’ fugitive out of Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies continue their search for a convicted drug dealer who failed to appear for his 12-year prison sentence in Williamson County.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported 34-year-old Deangelo Radley, of Franklin, is considered armed and dangerous. He was recently added to the TBI’s “Most Wanted’ list.

Radley was described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, 287 pound with multiples tattoos, which include faces and clowns on his right arm, Freddy Krueger and a nude woman on his left and teardrops below his right eye.

He was recently seen driving a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis with a blue top.

In addition to his prison sentence, Radley also has several active warrants in Nashville for aggravated assault against an officer. He has made previous threats to law enforcement officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-794-4000. A cash reward of $1,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.