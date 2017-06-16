Missing Vietnam vet finally comes home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 50 years after his death, the family of a man who fought and died in Vietnam will bury him on Saturday in Murfreesboro.

The remains of U.S. Air Force Technical Sergeant William O’Keiff arrived in Nashville Friday.

O’Keiff was killed in Vietnam in November of 1970. His remains were not identified until last month.

Sgt. O’Keiff is survived by two children. His daughter says this is a moment of closure for the family.

Gov. Bill Haslam has declared Tuesday a day of mourning. Flags will fly at half-staff to honor O’Keiff’s sacrifice.

A graveside service with military honors is set for 1 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro.