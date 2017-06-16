LISTEN: 911 call that led police to Ga. escapees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than 24 hours after two Georgia escapees were captured in Rutherford County after a home invasion, crash and foot pursuit, a 911 call from Bedford County has been released.

The caller, who was a victim of a home invasion in Bedford County, remained calm as he spoke to a dispatcher but it’s clear he is afraid and shaken up.

“It’s two people from Georgia – escapees! They’re in a black Jeep Cherokee Trailblazer. They took my car,” the man says, adding, “We need help quick.”

The caller goes on to tell the dispatcher the men, Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, were both armed with handguns and he was unsure what direction the men fled in.

“We [the caller and his wife] couldn’t [see what direction they went], we were tied up. We were all tied up. We just got loose,” he says.

Rowe and Dubose were ultimately taken into custody after a crash and foot pursuit in Rutherford County.

They both appeared in a Rutherford County courtroom Friday morning briefly where they waived extradition.