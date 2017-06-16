Kyle Wright signs with Atlanta Braves

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRN) – It didn’t take long for the Atlanta Braves to get former Vanderbilt University star Kyle Wright under contract.

Wright agreed to a minor league contract with the Braves Friday that included a $7 million signing bonus, the highest in baseball since 2011.

Picked 5th overall in this year’s Major League Baseball draft, Wright got over a million dollars more than his slotted draft position of around $5.7 million.

The Braves said Wright was No. 1 on their board and Friday he was paid like it. A dream scenario for the former Vandy star who grew up rooting for what you could call his local team.

“It was really special, one to be able to get to play for the Braves, such a great organization that I grew up being a big fan of,” Wright said. “So, to know that I was going to have a chance to play for them was the first thing. That was really cool and being able to share it with my teammates and my family. Just to have everyone around me was probably the coolest part about it.”