Jared’s Ice Cream Friday: Pied Piper Creamery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The initial installment of Good Morning Nashville’s Jared’s Ice Cream Friday features East Nashville’s Pied Piper Creamery.

It’s a fun shop with a friendly neighborhood vibe in a home built prior to 1920.

Each of its 24 flavors are handmade. The shop has 12 staple flavors and rotates in 12 additional ones. Even the waffle cones are made fresh.

The quirky shop has many decorations to make you smile, including a shrine to 80s icon Tom Selleck.

Pied Piper is on South 11th Street and will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Its signature flavor is Trailer Trash, which is made with M&M’s, Snicker’s, Reese’s Pieces, Twix, Butterfinger and Oreos.

The shop also features distinctive flavors like spicy hot chocolate with cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

