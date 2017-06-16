Homeowner who helped capture Ga. escapees to address media

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The homeowner who helped capture two escapees from Georgia will address the media Friday afternoon.

The brief news conference will be held at 4 p.m. in Murfreesboro. News 2 will livestream the news conference.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were captured after a foot chase ended in Rutherford County Thursday evening.

The two men were wanted in Georgia and are accused of killing two Georgia prison guards on a bus before fleeing in a stolen truck earlier this week, prompting a massive manhunt.

Rowe and Dubose both appeared in court in Rutherford County briefly Friday morning where they waived extradition.

The two men are also accused in a violent home invasion in Shelbyville prior to their arrest.