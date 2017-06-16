Fort Campbell soldiers remembered by State of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam and Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder recognize the service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Sergeant Eric Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland, Sergeant William Bays, 29, of Barstow, California and Sergeant Dillon Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina. The Fort Campbell soldiers were serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel when they were killed on June 10.

“As we pause to remember these brave men and their families, let’s also take a moment to recognize that our troops continue to face life-threatening situations to preserve our safety and freedom,” Haslam said. “Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to the grieving families left behind and the Fort Campbell community.”

“Each of these heroes have now become part of our country’s history, but it is the legacy they left with their families and fellow soldiers that will have the largest impact on enriching future generations to come,” Grinder said. “This tragic loss will leave a mark on all of those who value the ultimate sacrifice, but a permanent void for those who knew and loved them the most.”

Sergeant Houck’s remains will arrive at the Nashville International Airport on Sunday at 11:05 a.m.

Funeral services for Sergeant Houck will be at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell at 3934 Indiana Avenue on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Graveside service will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY this Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Houck is survived by his wife Samantha, their children Eric and Violet, parents Lisa and Robert Houck and sister Jessica Houck.

Visitations for Sergeant Bays will be at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home at 1209 Madison Street in Clarksville on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, June 23 at the Community Chapel on Fort Campbell at 3934 Indiana Avenue from 11 a.m. to noon with the funeral services immediately following visitation.

Bays is survived by his wife Jasmin, stepchildren Laura, Mia and Julia Steiner, parents Timothy and April Bays and sister Lindsay Bays.

Sergeant Baldridge will be laid to rest in North Carolina, but no other information is available.

Baldridge is survived by his mother Tina Palmer, and step-father Thomas Palmer, father Christopher Baldridge and step-mother Jessie Baldridge, brothers Ethan Baldridge and Zachary Palmer and sister Isabel Palmer.