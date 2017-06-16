East Nashville house fire rekindles; As many as 7 cats killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in East Nashville was damaged and several cats killed in a fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on North 17th Street and Forrest Avenue around 2 a.m.

The homeowner was not there when the fire began but a house sitter was able to call 911.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly but it reignited around 4:30 a.m. The fire was fully contained around 5:15 a.m.

The rekindled fire did extensive damage to the home and as many as seven cats who were inside the residence were killed.

Fire officials told News 2 the homeowner’s music memorabilia and a 1964 Corvette stored in a garage were damaged.

At one point, flames spread to a nearby cable box and utility pole, knocking out cable service to the immediate area.

No injuries were reported.