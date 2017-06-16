After being previously turned away, inner city kids go to Murfreesboro water park for free

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a group of inner city kids were turned away from a Murfreesboro water park earlier this week, the city let them come back for free Friday.

Earlier this week the city said they turned the group away because they didn’t make a reservation.

However, the summer camp director, Pastor Marcus Campbell, said he wondered if it was because of their race.

“On the way back home the kids just cried all the way back home to Nashville,” Campbell said. “They were very sad we couldn’t understand why they couldn’t get in. Some of the kids were saying it might be because of how they look. Sometimes certain things happen. I’m just glad they made it up to the kids.”

In addition to going to Boro Beach for free, the children also received a free lunch.