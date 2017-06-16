3 found dead at Tennessee home in apparent murder-suicide

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) – Three bodies have been found dead in a Tennessee home, in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

News outlets report that Oak Ridge Police Chief Jim Akagi says officers conducting a welfare check Thursday morning found the bodies of 49-year-old Michael Deuschle, 43-year-old Tessa Deuschle and 24-year-old Chelsea Kessel. Akagi says a preliminary investigation indicates Kessel and Tessa Deuschle were shot first, and then Michael Deuschle shot himself.

Each died of a single gunshot wound. Akagi says only three shots were fired.

Investigators believe Kessel was the daughter of Tessa Deuschle. All three lived in the home together.

The investigation is ongoing.