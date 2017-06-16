2 arrested for partially decapitating man in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man and a woman were charged with the partial decapitation death Thursday of a man in East Nashville.

Metro police said Lewis Shuler, 31, and 25-year-old Tiffany Biggs were charged with killing Tremayne Cross.

Metro police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth Street around 1:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report Cross lying by a dumpster.

Arriving officers found Cross bleeding profusely from a large cut to his neck, according to police.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died during surgery.

Police said Cross lived at the J.C. Napier public housing development with his girlfriend.

No additional information was released.