18-year-old injured in North Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach by someone driving by in North Nashville late Thursday night.

Metro police were called to the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive around 11:45 p.m.

The man was talking with another person near the street when a silver Chevy Impala pulled up and opened fire, according to police.

The victim ran to a nearby home and called 911.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.