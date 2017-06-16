18-year-old injured in North Nashville drive-by shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach by someone driving by in North Nashville late Thursday night.
Metro police were called to the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive around 11:45 p.m.
The man was talking with another person near the street when a silver Chevy Impala pulled up and opened fire, according to police.
The victim ran to a nearby home and called 911.
He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.