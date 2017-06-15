Preds assistant Housley named Buffalo Sabres head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After helping the Predators to their best season in franchise history, assistant coach Phil Housley has gotten a promotion.

Housley is leaving the Preds to coach the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Thursday.

Housley is a Hall of Fame defenseman who spent the last four seasons in Nashville turning the Predators into one of the best teams in the league as he makes the jump to head coach in Buffalo.

He was originally drafted by Buffalo in 1982 so it’s a homecoming of sorts for a man with a tall task in front of him.

The Buffalo Sabres finished with the worst record in the Atlantic Division last season.