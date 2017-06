GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Gallatin are working to locate a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

Hasina Jones was last seen wearing a black Nike “Swoosh” T-shirt.

Gallatin police believe she left on foot but it is unknown where she was going.

No additional description or information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.