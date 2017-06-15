Overturned tractor-trailer slows traffic on I-40 in Cheatham County

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic on Interstate 40 West in Cheatham County is slow Thursday after a tractor-trailer overturned.

It happened just before 10 a.m. near the McCrory Lane exit.

Authorities on the scene told News 2 the driver was traveling eastbound when he crossed into the median, over the westbound lanes and slammed into a guard rail.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Motorists are being diverted at Exit 192.

The roadway is expected to be cleared by 4 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.