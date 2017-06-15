News 2’s Virtual Food Drive with Second Harvest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is helping to fight hunger across Middle Tennessee through our virtual drive for Second Harvest Food Bank.

The organization relies on generous people willing to donate their time, food, and also money to help our hungry neighbors. Last year alone, Second Harvest received 2 million pounds of donated food, but it distributed over 31 million pounds.

News 2’s goal is to raise $10,000 through our drive. You can donate cash or shop for specific items online, like canned vegetables or packaged tuna. Each dollar donated is the equivalent of four meals.