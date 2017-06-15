News 2 Gives Back: Brentwood Fire and Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Every Wednesday News 2 delivers lunch to men and women who work hard each day to make our lives easier but often go unappreciated.

On June 14, news 2’s Paige Hill and Paul Huber from Nissan of Cool Springs, the presenting sponsor of News 2 Gives Back, delivered lunch to the brave men and women of the Brentwood Police Department and Brentwood Fire and Rescue.

Starting in 1969, the Brentwood Police Department has grown into an accredited organization that is highly revered in the area. The Brentwood Fire Department, who operates are four different stations across the city, is dedicated to keeping the city as safe as it can be during emergency situations.

Be sure to check out the full video of the special delivery on the WKRN Facebook. Paige and Nissan of Cool Springs will be making another delivery next week!