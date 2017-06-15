Neil’s Dining Dash: South Nashville eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

Taco Bell on Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road scored 96.

Hooter’s on Largo Drive off I-24 at Harding Placed scored 98.

Taco Bell on Harding Place scored 99.

Wendy’s on Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road scored 100.

ETC Restaurant near the Mall at Green Hills scored 100.

A reinspection of Chef Wang’s on Northwest Broad Street in Murfreesboro scored a 99. Violations noted on the initial health report were issues with food storage and temperature in addition to the cleanliness of food prep areas

Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.