Man dies after being stabbed in neck in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after he was stabbed in the neck in East Nashville early Thursday morning.

Metro police were called to the 400 block of South Fourth Street around 1:45 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a man lying by a dumpster.

Arriving officers found a man who was bleeding profusely from a large cut to his neck, according to police.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

No additional information or suspect description was released by Metro police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStopper at 615-74-CRIME.