Man charged in 7-year-old’s shooting death at Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 27-year-old man was arrested and now faces federal charges after a 7-year-old girl was shot at a Nashville apartment and later died.

Anthony Sanders is charged with being a convicted felon on possession of firearms. The charge is the result of an investigation into the shooting death of Harmony Warfield.

Police said Harmony was shot in the head on June 6 by a two-year-old boy who picked up a handgun and fired it inside an apartment at the J.C. Napier public housing development.

Harmony died from her injuries.

During the course of the investigation, it appears Sanders had stayed at the home the night before and was known to generally carry one of two firearms when he was in the J.C. Napier housing area. A release indicated Sanders sometimes kept firearms in the home where Harmony was shot.

According to a witness, and video evidence, Sanders woke up and went outside when a short-time later a gun discharged inside the apartment, hitting Harmony. After re-entering the home, authorities say he saw Harmony lying on the floor, picked up the gun and fled the area, reportedly saying he could not go back to prison.

Three other juveniles were also reportedly inside the apartment at the time.

Sanders was arrested by federal agents on Wednesday. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

He had previously been convicted of kidnapping in 2008 and received an eight-year sentence. He was released from prison last June.