Grand Prix may be coming to Nashville in 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) – Music City could be set for more time in the international sports spotlight.

Members of the Metro Sports Authority approved a resolution to go ahead with a Grand Prix event at Nissan Stadium in 2019, bringing it one step closer to reality.

Plans for the temporary track were unveiled Thursday afternoon.

The course would mostly be contained to the parking lots around Nissan Stadium.

The group behind the plans will still need to secure funding, and reach an agreement with an auto racing body.

Matt Crews, Vice President of Grand Prix of Nashville, stated the city is ready for another big event.

“Like the Stanley Cup run has shown us, and like the All-Star Game last year, Nashville delivers every time it’s given a shot on the big stage, “Crews said. “50% of the U.S. population lives within 650 miles of here. Nashville has unbelievable experience in producing large events. So, bringing a true international event to this environment sets the Grand Prix up to be one of Nashville’s biggest events, but also sets the Grand Prix up to be one of the marquee events on the global motorsports calendar.”

Crews promised more than just racing for the 2019 event. Concerts and street parties are scheduled to be part of the festivities.