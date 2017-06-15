Florida teen steals car with keys left inside, crashes into multiple trees

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A 16-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after stealing a car in a Florida town Thursday morning and crashing into multiple trees.

The Clearwater Police Department in Florida said the car was left unlocked with the keys inside of it when it was stolen around 8 a.m.

The 16-year-old was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into three different trees on Park Place in Largo, Fla.

No other cars or bystanders were involved in the crash.

The teenager was able to climb out of the window of the car and ran from the scene, but was apprehended by officers.

He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Clearwater police said the teenager was lucky to be alive, given the extensive damage to the car.