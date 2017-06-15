Donations help Second Harvest feed hungry Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee relies on generous people willing to donate their time, food and money to help hungry neighbors.

The food bank received two million pounds of donated food last year but it actually distributed more than 31 million pounds.

“We couldn’t have distributed that much food if we did not have cash donations,” explained Jaynee Day, President of Second Harvest. “It allows us to purchase the right kind of healthy food that we want to distribute in combination with whatever donated items we do receive.”

Last year, Second Harvest fed 400,000 Tennesseans living in 46 counties.

“That’s a deplorable number but it is a number that we can change if we can all pull our resources together, whether they’re food or dollars or time,” said Day.

Day said every dollar donated to Second Harvest provides four meals. More than 96 percent of the money that Second Harvest receives goes directly to feeding hungry people.

However, Day says they are always looking for volunteers and people who are willing to host food drives.

“Once we get people involved and they understand the issue of hunger, then they are more likely to want to give both financially and of their time,” she explained.

To help, you can donate to Second Harvest online.

Checks can also be mailed to:

331 Great Circle Road

Nashville, Tenn. 37228

You can also donate by phone at 615-329-3491.

Anyone who would like to volunteer with Second Harvest can click here for more information.

The food bank is also looking for people willing to host a food drive at their workplace or church. Click here for more information.

To read more stories about Hunger at Home, click here.