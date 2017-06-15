Burglary suspect sought after evading police in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were taken into custody while a burglary suspects remains at large in Bellevue early Thursday morning.

The suspect’s vehicle was stopped at the Forest Park Apartments on Highway 70 South just after midnight.

Metro police told News 2 it was helping Hendersonville police locate a burglary suspect who had run away from officers before evading arrest again in Bellevue.

Two people who were inside the suspect’s car were taken into custody. One had outstanding warrants in Hendersonville while the other was questioned by Metro detectives.

No additional information was released.