Area towns cashing in on Predators historic run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Predators historic run through the Stanley Cup Playoffs is being celebrated in towns all across Middle Tennessee.

Many places hosted watch parties for the Final and now, those towns are seeing an economic boost from the exposure.

“It was just wonderful, just non-stop people coming in just to see our town,” said Jill Holman.

You might not think it, but the Predators fever is being felt outside of Nashville.

“We opened at night and we sold Predator cookies and Predators shirts and our usual coffee menu.”

RELATED: City leaders discuss impact of Preds epic season on Smashville

Holman manages Historic Perk, a new coffee shop in Springfield, and she told News 2 more customers have been coming through their doors since the watch parties last week.

“Our sales, they were huge,” she said.

The Robertson County Chamber of Commerce says by bringing fans to the square, people can see everything the town has to offer.

“Our slogan is minutes from Nashville, miles from ordinary,” said Jordan Osborne.

A long-time attorney on the square says that is a boost for everyone.

“It just hasn’t been discovered. People think it is a long ways off but if they drive up here one time, they see it is not,” explained Jeff Walker.

The watch parties gave restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops a chance to show off their product to several hundred people.

“It provided an opportunity for our residents to feel like they were a part of the brand that is Nashville,” said Osborne.

Osborne believes the exposure can be exactly what Springfield needs to bring new businesses to town.

“Our entire region benefits when Nashville is successful, when Springfield is successful, when Clarksville is successful.”

She says it is huge especially at night when the coffee shops and boutiques are usually slow.

“We want to just capitalize on any opportunity that allows us to bring people to our downtown district to celebrate.”

A week later, Jill says people are still talking about the run over a cup of joe.

“There are a lot of new customers that have never come in here so we had a lot of new faces.”