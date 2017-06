NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pickup truck crashed into a barrier wall and ended up stuck over a small bridge in the westbound lanes of Briley Parkway Wednesday morning.

It happened near the Clarksville Pike exit around 6 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the woman driving lost control and turned sideways before stopping on the bridge.

Both front tires of the truck ended up going over the bridge.

No one was injured in the crash.

Crews are working to remove the truck from the wall.