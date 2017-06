NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was at the congressional baseball practice when morning where several people were wounded.

He is is a safe location.

Representative Jim Cooper (D) confirmed to News 2 he was not at the park. His representative said “Jim is okay and at the office.”

Congressman Marsha Blackburn also told News 2 she was not there. She said she was at her apartment at the time.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

Our prayers are with @SteveScalise and everyone else involved in the shooting at the GOP Congressional baseball practice this morning — TNGOP (@TNGOP) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Rep. @SteveScalise & Capitol police officers who were reportedly shot this morning at the Congressional baseball game practice. — TN House Democrats (@TNDemocrats) June 14, 2017

Dave and I are praying for @SteveScalise, staff, #USCP & others in attendance at Congressional baseball game practice this morning. — Diane Black (@RepDianeBlack) June 14, 2017