Tennessee democrats, republicans join in condemning Alexandria shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee republicans and democrats are united on at least one front: condemning the attack on lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

The chairs of both state parties released a joint statement Wednesday, which reads, “Today’s attack on United States members of congress, their staff and all in attendance was horrific. Violence can never be tolerated in a civil society. The Tennessee Democratic Party and the Tennessee Republican Party condemn this and any act of violence for any motivation. We are thankful for the courage of the Capitol Police, whose presence and quick actions saved countless lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Scalise, the other victims and their families.”

Scott Golden, chair of the Tennessee Republican Party, told News 2 it’s okay to have political differences and still get along.

“We have differences of opinion,” said Golden. “But when those opinions lead to violence, that’s a line we really don’t need to be crossing.

Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, talked with News 2 via FaceTime from Detroit, where she’s attending a conference.

“In a situation like this, no one is a republican and no one is a democrat. We’re all Americans,” Mancini said. “We have our differences. But we agree that we need to maintain civility and that violence is never accepted.”

The words of unity come after a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice attended by members of the U.S. Congress. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise was critically wounded, and other and Capitol police were injured.

The gunman was identified by James T. Hodgkinson, who was wounded by police and later died at a local hospital.

