Potential for severe weather across Middle Tennessee Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The heat wave continues, but our attention now moves towards the potential for severe thunderstorms Thursday. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded our threat from marginal to a slight risk for most of middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky.

What this means is that there is the possibility for strong thunderstorms and some could reach severe levels. Models are coming together and focusing the timing from late morning to mid-afternoon throughout the entire area. Keep in mind, the timing can shift, but make sure to be weather aware. This is stemming from an impulse of storms that should form overnight to our north before striking us. Below is the latest projected timing and positioning of the storms. The timestamp is on the upper left-hand side.

A line of intense storms begin in southern Kentucky by mid-morning then make a move to middle Tennessee towards noon. At the same time, the storms will become strong as they head south of I-40. Past 3-4pm, all of the turbulent weather races south into Alabama while we calm down.

Highest impacts will come from straight line winds exceeding 50-60mph, large hail, blinding rainfall, and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is low at this time, but will be monitored closely.

As new information comes into the StormTracker Weather Center, we will keep you posted with the latest here, through social media, and on-air.