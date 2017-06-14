Police investigate smash-and-grab burglary at Mt. Juliet gun shop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Mt. Juliet gun shop.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at Guns and Ammo on North Mt. Juliet Road.

Upon their arrival, police discovered the business’ front glass had been busted through. Police said 15 handguns and one rifle part were stolen from the store.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting police with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 615-754-2550. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 615-745-TIPS.