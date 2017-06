Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

"This was a shocking attack on members of Congress, their staff, and on U.S. Capitol police. I pray for the health of everyone who was injured. We are especially grateful for the exceptional bravery of the U.S. Capitol police and first responders."