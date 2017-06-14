New 600-acre community offers live, work and play options

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can live, work and play, all without leaving an up and coming community in Franklin.

Nashville is growing and so are the communities around it.

Berry Farms sits on 600 acres just off of Interstate 65 at Peytonsville Road, not far from I-840.

Planners say it’s the only true walkable mixed-use community south of downtown Nashville.

“We’re currently seeing a boom in Nashville; you can see construction cranes and construction going on there. One of the large trends right now is you’re seeing a boom in suburban areas such as this development,” said Justin Braden with Lee Company.

There are homes, restaurants and offices, all being built to mirror that historic Franklin feel.

“The town center will be a kin to a walkable downtown Main Street similar to downtown Franklin,” said Thomas McDaniel with Boyle Investment Company.

Developers expect the full Berry Farms project to take about 20 years, but some things are already in place, like an animal rescue organization, nail salon and dental office, and everything you need is within walking distance.

“We’ll have three million feet of office space at the end of the day, 1.5-million feet of retail space, 1,500 residences; a little bit smaller version of Cool Springs,” said McDaniel.

There’s even a green space, pool, gas stations a grocery store, and soon, there will be three hotels.

This project is bringing an area with a history dating back to the early 1800s, well into the 21st Century.

