Music City Star painted with graffiti; Police search for vandals

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon police are searching for those responsible for painting graffiti on two cars of the Music City Star.

Authorities say it happened sometime between 7:30 p.m. June 12 and 5 a.m. June 13.

“Aside from being a public eyesore, this action can and often does, damage the equipment to the point of repairs being needed to return the equipment to operation,” the Lebanon Police Department said in a press release.

It’s estimated it will cost over $5,000 to remove the graffiti and repair the windows an doors.

A cash reward of $1,000 is being offered by Transit Solutions Group, the operators of the Music City Star Commuter Train, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.