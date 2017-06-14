Man shot in knee during robbery attempt south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured when he was shot while walking south of downtown Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police began investigating when the victim arrived at General Hospital around 11:30 p.m.

The victim told police he was walking from the Z Mart on Lafayette Street to the J.C. Napier homes when a man attempted to rob him.

He was running away from the suspect when he was shot in his knee. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The suspect was described by police as a black man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with dreadlocks. He was wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Metro police said they were unable to locate the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.