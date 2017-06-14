Man assaulted during East Nashville robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was robbed while walking down an East Nashville early Wednesday morning.

Metro police said it happened on South 14th Street around 3 a.m.

The victim told officers a red, 2-door car pulled up next to him and the occupants asked for directions.

One of the suspects then struck the victim on the back of his head and took his wallet before driving away.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No suspect description was released but police believe one of them could be a teenager.