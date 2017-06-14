Jury selection begins in rape case against former Vanderbilt football player

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Jury selection began Wednesday for the upcoming rape trial for former Vanderbilt University football player Brandon Banks.

Banks, whose trial begins this Monday, is charged with five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

The former football player has already pleaded not guilty in the case.

Court administrators told News 2 a larger than normal pool of over one hundred jurors was called due to the high profile nature of the case.

Anyone with known hardships was let go Wednesday and all remaining jurors will return to court at 9 a.m. Thursday to be questioned about their prior knowledge of the rape.

Banks is one of four former students accused in the rape. Two of them—Brandon Vandenburg and Corey Batey—have already gone to trial, been found guilty, and sentence to prison.

The fourth former student, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, has not yet gone to trial and it’s not yet known if he will.

