Gunshot victim arrives at Nashville Greyhound station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man told security at the downtown Greyhound station he had been shot early Wednesday morning.

The victim approached staff at the station at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Lafayette Street around 2 a.m.

He told Metro police he was on First Avenue South near Carroll Street when a man shot him for unknown reasons.

The victim waited nearly an hour to report the incident to authorities, according to Metro police.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

No additional suspect description was released.