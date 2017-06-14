Former White House High football player paralyzed after crash in Springfield

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee teenager’s life recently turned in a flash. At only 19 years old, Brian Mullins is now working to regain feeling from the chest down after a one-car rollover in Springfield.

He was just a year removed from his high school graduation. While at White House High School, though, Mullins was known for big hits on the football field, learning all he knew from big brother Josh.

“The first time we actually got to hit each other was like in middle school,” explained Josh Mullins. “I was the QB, he was on defense, and as soon as I saw him my first mindset was just run him over.”

Wednesday night, though, he’s inspiration for a new team. Brother Josh and sister Kaylin wear matching T-shirts with #BrianStrong splashed across the front.

According to police records, Mullins was driving a van that left the roadway, hit a utility pole, and rolled several times pn US 41 last Monday in Springfield. The cause of the wreck is not yet known.

Authorities responded to find the teenager trapped beneath the van. He was soon rushed to Vanderbilt Unversity Medical Center.

“I get a text from dad, saying Brian’s been in an accident,” explained his brother Josh.

“Just thought it was a couple broken bones. Mom called me, told me everything,” added Kaylin. “It was just kind of hard seeing your brother like that.”

With broken vertebrae in his neck, Mullins can’t feel from the chest down. His family is excited though, seeing as how he hasn’t lost movement in his arms or his sly sense of humor.

“He just smiled at me and said, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll be walking by July,’” recalled Kaylin.

“I was like, ‘Dude, I like your confidence,’” said Josh. “’I like your confidence.’”

Seemingly all of White House has bought into that confidence. A GoFundMe started by family friend Jackie Shelley and a high school pancake breakfast has raised more than $13,000.

“Everyone was just in shock,” Shelley told News 2. “I just started thinking what can I do to help them out?”

Mullins will soon be on his way to Georgia, for further treatment and rehab. Though he’s come a long way, family knows there’s so much further to go.

“Just gotta take it day by day, pray that he gets better,” said Kaylin. “With his mindset, he’s going to.”