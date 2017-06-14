Former Jets receiver Eric Decker visits Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just a day after being officially released by the New York Jets, wide receiver Eric Decker is wasting no time trying to find a new team.

Decker visited with the Titans Tuesday afternoon even watching mini-camp on the sidelines.

A free agent after his release from the Jets Decker played all of three games last season in New York before injuries ended his 2016 campaign with only 9 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns.

A productive target, Decker is coming off a torn rotator cuff and hip injury that required surgery entering what would be his eighth season in the NFL.

“You know, we invited him to come out. I wanted him to watch what we do our practices. He’s been in OTA’s. I just wanted to let him have a taste of what we do, but he lives here locally so he had time to come out and watch,” head coach Mike Mularkey said.

“You shouldn’t let that get in your head or whatever. I didn’t really notice him out there until the end, so I don’t know, I don’t pay attention to it, so if they bring him in, that would be cool. Anytime you can make the group better I’m all for it, so we’ll see what happens,” said wide receiver Rishard Matthews.

Before last season Decker was a productive target for 4 years, topping more than a 1,000 yards in three of those years, including double digit touchdowns in the same seasons.

Decker would be a veteran addition to a young Titans receiving corps that includes two rookies in Cory Davis and Taywan Taylor as well as second year player Tajae Sharpe.