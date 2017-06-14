Eyewitness video shows panic amid gunfire targeting congressmen

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WKRN) – Cellphone video captured during a shooting that injured House GOP Whip Steve Scalise during baseball practice Wednesday morning shows immediate panic as shots were fired in quick succession.

Authorities previously reported the gunman, James T. Hodgkinson, was prepared with “a lot of ammo.”

The 66-year-old man was ultimately shot and killed by police.

The shaky cellphone video revealed at least 14 to 15 shots were fired. Five people, including Scalise, were injured.

The lawmaker has since undergone surgery and was last listed in critical condition.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation late Wednesday morning and said he was “deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

He also spoke directly to Rep. Scalise saying, “Steve, I want you to know you have the prayers not only of an entire city behind you, but an entire nation.”

*Video courtesy Noah Nathan