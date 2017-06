WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person died late Wednesday night in a crash on State Route 109 in Wilson County.

The crash happened at 9 p.m. near the Interstate 40 interchange. Northbound lanes were closed to drivers.

Southbuond lanes were not affected. The road was expected to reopen at 11 p.m.

Further details weren’t immediately released. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.