4 Ky. soldiers arrested after sexual assault investigation

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) – Police have arrested four Kentucky National Guard soldiers after a sexual assault investigation.

Kentucky State Police responded to a local hospital on June 3 for a report of a sexual assault.

Anthony Tubolino, Tyler Hart, Austin Dennis, and Jacob Ruth were all taken into custody later the same day.

According to a release, the preliminary investigation shows the four men were in Calloway County in preparation for a weekend deployment.

The investigation also revealed the victim was allegedly given alcohol before the reported sexual assault occurred.

Tubolino, 25, is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.

Hart, 19, is charged with first-degree sexual assault and second-degree sodomy.

Dennis, 21, and Ruth, 22, are both charged with second-degree sodomy.

All four men were booked into the Calloway County jail.

The investigation is continuing.

