2 women now indicted in Cayce Homes double murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two women have been indicted in the double murder that happened last month at the Cayce Homes in East Nashville.

Metro police say Taylor Roberts, 19, of Columbia, was arrested in Maury County Tuesday night on a grand jury indictment charging her with two counts of felony murder and two robbery counts.

Shakiria Webster, 20, also of Columbia, is in custody in Sumner County on an unrelated matter and now under indictment on counts of felony murder and robbery.

The charges come just one day after Metro police also charged Tramell Sparkman in the shooting that claimed the lives of Eric Allen, 38, and Brandon Jordan, 22.

The men were shot to death on South Eighth Street the night of May 23. Police have said they believe robbery was the motive.