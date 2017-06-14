2 sought after West Nashville Cookout robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Metro police are searching for two suspects who robbed a West Nashville restaurant at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Cookout on Charlotte Pike around 2:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the suspects waited outside the restaurant until an employee was leaving out the back.

The men then entered the restaurant and robbed the store before running away on foot.

K-9 officers were brought in to track down the suspects but were not successful.

The suspects were described by police as black men wearing pantyhose over their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.