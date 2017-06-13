Trump says new health care law will be ‘kind’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times Eastern Daylight Time):

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump said President Barack Obama’s health care law “had been broken and it’s been a broken promise.” He said a replacement will be “generous, kind” and show “heart” and promised more funding.

Attendees at the lunch include Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Trump accused congressional Democrats of obstruction and said they would not provide even one vote for “the best plan ever.”

Senate Republicans are winnowing down policy options in search of 51 votes to advance House-passed legislation this summer.

___

10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is teaming with his daughter Ivanka to promote greater use of apprenticeships to spur job creation and help put people in jobs that often go unfilled.

The Trumps will appear later Tuesday with Labor Secretary Alex Acosta and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on a visit to Waukesha Technical School.

The administration says apprenticeships could match workers with the nation’s estimated 6 million open jobs but he’s reluctant to spend more taxpayer money on the effort.