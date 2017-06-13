Toddler found with deceased sister released from hospital

AUBURN, Ky. (WKRN) – One of two children found over the weekend in a southern Kentucky home with their deceased sister has been released from the hospital.

According to the Logan County Coroner Mary Givens, a third sibling remains in critical condition at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were called on June 10 to a mobile home on Belcher Drive in Auburn. A five-month-old female was found deceased at the home. Her two siblings were rushed to the hospital in Bowling Green before being transported to Vanderbilt.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has not released any additional information.

Coroner Givens said an autopsy was performed on the deceased child but the results are pending further testing which could take several weeks.

The name of the child is also being withheld until after her funeral.

The investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, Logan County Coroner, and Kentucky Department of Child Services is ongoing.