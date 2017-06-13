String of robberies in Midtown Precinct prompts warning from police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a recent string of robberies, Metro police are urging people in the Midtown area to stay alert of their surroundings.

Two of those street robberies happened Monday, with one in the 12South area and the other in Edgehill Village.

So far a 19-year-old was arrested in one robbery on Villa Place when three people were held at gunpoint and had their personal belongings stolen.

The second happened near Bar Taco on Montrose Avenue. There were two suspects, both armed, and they stole a purse, credit cards, and cell phone.

Metro police say they’re utilizing all resources in the Midtown Hills Precinct to put an end to the crime.

If something or someone looks out of place, you can call metro police’s non-emergency number at 651-862-8600.