NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators announced on Tuesday the team has signed defenseman Yannick Weber to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth $650,000.

Weber, 28, first signed with the team last summer and played in 73 games this season with the Predators.

Since the 2008-09 season, Weber has played in a total of 345 NHL games and scored 95 points.

In 2008, he helped the Rangers win the OHL title and advance to the Memorial Cup.